Lurssen Launches 95m Madsummer

Since her sale at Fort Lauderdale in 2015, Madsummer has been undergoing expert construction at Top 100 specialist Lurssen. Her keel was laid in 2016 and she was first seen on the water in 2017, but it is not until now that images of the stunning finished product have surfaced.

The 95m offers a majestic tri-deck structure and, of course, an awe-inspiring profile due to her sheer size. At once grand and stylish, she represents everything for which the German builder is revered in the industry. The Owner’s captain and Moran Yacht & Ship supervised the project, bringing in their vast spectrum of experience and knowledge.

Her exterior profile has been crafted by Harrison Eidsgaard of Eidsgaard Design, who has given Madsummer harmonious proportions, extraordinary volumes and sleek lines. Wide exterior staircases with centerline openings provide seamless connections between exterior decks, whilst a pool and jacuzzi deck aft is protected by glass bulwarks.

Interiors, meanwhile, are the work of Laura Sessa, who had the following to say about her work on the project: “For this interior design yacht project, I invested inner artistic creativity due to my long relationship with the Owner. I playfully created spaces full of customised details and colours from the sea, emanating harmony and elegance. All decks were designed with a specific focus on comfort but also practicality. The result will be absolutely stunning.”

She is reportedly able to accommodate upwards of 20 guests, and has some incredible standout features such as a large skylight that has been incorporated in the upper deck over which guests can walk.

Other standouts onboard Madsummer include a 12 metre swimming pool, giant spa area, a room dedicated to diving, and integrated fireplace and storage for a helicopter on her bow.

Displaying the stature, style and imagination of a world-class collaboration of professionals, this 95m will surely join the ranks of the momentous superyachts currently on the water. We look forward to her delivery in the summer of this year.