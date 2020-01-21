As is predictably the case with the flagship superyachts to come from this renowned shipyard, details on the ground remain sparse as to the yacht’s particular facilities and specifications.

What can be confirmed for now is that the project features exterior and interior design from London-based studio Bannenberg & Rowell, after being commissioned by the Owner in 2017, and is due for final delivery sometime later this year. Speaking with Superyachts.com on the new launch, Dickie Bannenberg of Bannenberg & Rowell commented,

"It feels a very important milestone for the studio to collaborate again with Lurssen after such significant previous yachts. Working for a very focused client, everyone has pulled out all the stops to design and build her in a little over three years."

The project, codenamed Hawaii, sports a stunning exterior whose clean, striking lines promise timeless elegance for years to come, with Lurssen on the naval architecture.

She can now be counted among a fleet of Lurssen’s recent launches of similarly enduring aesthetic topping the charts of the world’s largest yachts, most notably last year’s Project Lightning at 140m. Once delivered, Project Hawaii will measure as the 94th largest yacht in the world, entering the Top 100 list in true Lurssen style.

We will have more details on Lurssen’s first launch of 2020 as they become available.