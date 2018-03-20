While details are (naturally) still scarce, the distinctive rugged lines of Project Icecap are something entirely new given the vast aft, extreme height and powerful bow.

Seemingly born from the desire to cruise new grounds, this huge superyacht is yet another example of the Lürssen Yachts / Moran Yacht & Ship collaboration which has seen countless superyacht projects hit the water such as Aurora, Project Fiji and the upcoming Project Redwood to name a few.

Now sold, Project Icecap is an exciting technological advancement given the diesel-electric propulsion, energy efficiency, power storage and heating systems throughout; not to mention the scale of which they have to function.

At over 6500 GRT, this complex and cavernous project will no doubt set new bars for superyachts emerging in the next few years and we can’t wait to bring you more from the Moran Yacht & Ship New Construction Team as it progresses.