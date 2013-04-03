Measuring up to and above an unconfirmed 180m in length, this ethereal sea-giant will be taking pride place over the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World rankings upon her launch, overtaking the current world leader Eclipse.

Designed by Nauta Yachts, Azzam is still currently sat awaiting launch in Lürssen’s facilities in Bremen, Germany; however once this momentous occasion takes place, Superyachts.com will be bringing you the news as and when it happens.

