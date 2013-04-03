Lurssen Set To Launch Superyacht Project Azzam
The incredibly secretive superyacht project Azzam has been piquing world interest since it’s first glimpse outside of the Lürssen Yachts facility in May 2012. Now, Lürssen are preparing to launch the largest yacht in the world, not only in to the water, but in to the record books.
Measuring up to and above an unconfirmed 180m in length, this ethereal sea-giant will be taking pride place over the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World rankings upon her launch, overtaking the current world leader Eclipse.
Designed by Nauta Yachts, Azzam is still currently sat awaiting launch in Lürssen’s facilities in Bremen, Germany; however once this momentous occasion takes place, Superyachts.com will be bringing you the news as and when it happens.
