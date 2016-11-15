Elegantly styled inside and out by Glade Johnson Design, Capri took to the waters of Germany in 2003 and quickly entered a world-cruising career.

With accommodation on board for 12 guests in 6 cabins, the ample space provided by the 11.1m beam and 1226GT volume is ideal for entertaining with a stylish atmosphere and innovative layout.

A world of superyacht toys awaits those on board in the fully equipped tender garage, offering a life of adrenaline by the water, while a sundeck, observation lounge and gym sit at the highest level for a more relaxed take on global cruising.

Capri’s long and successful charter journey has attracted a new owner and sparked a new phase in her career on the water. For more superyachts in the Y.CO fleet, click here.