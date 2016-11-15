Read online now
Lürssen Superyacht Capri Sold by Y.CO

By Ben Roberts

The 58.55 metre (192’1”ft) Lürssen motor yacht Capri is the latest sales announcement from Y.CO, after being originally listed for sale at $27,950,000.

Elegantly styled inside and out by Glade Johnson Design, Capri took to the waters of Germany in 2003 and quickly entered a world-cruising career.

With accommodation on board for 12 guests in 6 cabins, the ample space provided by the 11.1m beam and 1226GT volume is ideal for entertaining with a stylish atmosphere and innovative layout.

A world of superyacht toys awaits those on board in the fully equipped tender garage, offering a life of adrenaline by the water, while a sundeck, observation lounge and gym sit at the highest level for a more relaxed take on global cruising.

Capri’s long and successful charter journey has attracted a new owner and sparked a new phase in her career on the water. For more superyachts in the Y.CO fleet, click here.

