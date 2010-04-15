Motor yacht Kismet sports dramatic exterior lines across her steel hull, which is painted in a specially mixed BMW Michigan Blue. Inside, Kismet is a picture of style and elegance with black granite floors in the main deck lobby leading to a central glass elevator and graceful spiral staircase.

Kismet's main saloon features a cinema lounge with drop-down screen; a grand piano and semicircular bar. A formal dining room with large, mahogany table can be found on the bridge deck, offering an ideal area for dinner parties or conference meetings for up to 18 guests. The upper deck is dedicated to leisure and relaxation, with a gym, steam room and beach-style lounge.

Kismet can sleep 12 guests in six luxurious suites, including four double cabins, which can be converted into twins, one VIP suite and a master stateroom, which comes complete with library, office, private balconies, a walk-in wardrobe, his and hers bathroom and Jacuzzi. The superyacht can also accommodate up to 22 crew members on board.

Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, motor yacht Kismet can reach a top speed of 15.5 knots and is equipped for world cruising, with an impressive range of 5,000 nautical miles at 14 knots.

Kismet boasts an array of water toys, including waverunners, kayaks, water skis, dive equipment and dive compressor.

Superyacht Kismet is for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship, with an asking price of €95 million.

Charter superyacht Kismet

Kismet is also available for charter through Moran Yacht & Ship.



Click here to see a video of motor yacht Kismet at sea.