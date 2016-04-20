Details are still scarce in the early stages of this development, and Lürssen Yachts are keeping their cards close to their chest; however, we have been told this yacht is 100m+ and boasts an Espen Oeino exterior design.

She is currently preparing for delivery later this year and will be the second Lürssen delivery of 2016. Once her delivery takes place, Project Mistral will head to the Middle East to join 'a fleet of other yachts'.

The second Top 100 launch of 2016 so far, this project follows quickly on the heels of Project Omar, a 156 metre Lürssen superyacht which is the largest in the world in terms of tonnage.

To watch an interview with both Peter Lürssen and Espen Oeino during the Superyachts.com Top 100 Forecast Launch in January, click here.