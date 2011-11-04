Not only does the website feature breath-taking images and interesting background information on the company, but also interactive functions like the exclusive Lürssen Forum, where yacht captains can share knowledge and ideas.

Coinciding with the launch of the new website, Lürssen has fine-tuned its corporate look and adopted a new slogan: “Yachts built on family bonds since 1875.”

“Our clients value the integrity, confidentiality and trustworthiness of a family company with a long tradition,” says Peter Lürssen, one of the owners of the company.

Information awaiting visitors at lurssen.com includes details on the company and family history, the individual Lürssen shipyard and their facilities and an extensive photo and video gallery of Lürssen Yachts around the world.