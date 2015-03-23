Lurssen Yachts Launch Superyacht Tatiana

While details of the 125 metre project are scarce, we are today marking the second largest yacht forecasted to enter in to the 2015 Top 100 as launched; therefore welcoming the 18th largest yacht in the world into the Superyachts.com Top 100 Live Listings.

While speculative opinion of a Martin Francis design throughout Tatiana has been offered, secrecy is the name of the game with this project; however we can offer the obvious speculation that delivery will be taking place in the not too distant future.

Lurssen Yachts is also scheduled to launch a 91m superyacht project under the name of Orchid later this year. Believed to be designed by Reymond Langton Design, Orchid will join Tatiana in the Top 100 upon her launch in 55th position.

We'll be delivering any updates and news surrounding Tatiana as it emerges; however, in the meantime, you can watch a video of her launch in Bremen last week and get an idea of just how expansive a project this superyacht truly is.