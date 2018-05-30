Until now, little has been revealed about Project SHU, one of the most closely guarded superyacht projects under construction at Lürssen. The news of her milestone North Sea trials has been unveiled by both the shipyard and Monaco-based company Imperial, which acted as broker, owner’s representative and build supervisor, and will now become operational manager for the vessel. At 136 metres in length, Project SHU will beat Lürssen's own 135 metre Thunder, launched last year, to 15th place in the Top 100.

Photographs of the sea trial reveal a graceful exterior design from the creative mind of Espen Øino. She appears lean despite her massive volume and is elegantly devoid of unnecessary detail. Her calm and spacious luxury interior is by Mark Berryman, and has been beautifully crafted with the use of soft neutral tones and tactile finishes.

At 136 metres in length and with a 20.5 metre beam, Project SHU is equipped with two helipads, located on the sun deck aft and bridge deck, and is able to carry the largest private aircraft on the market. Generous exterior deck areas offer masses of space for the sun worshipper as well as open entertainment areas and more sheltered and intimate formal spaces. A dazzling and very large outdoor pool runs transversely on main deck aft. Various sea terraces and platforms allow ample access to the water.

Shipyard managing partner Peter Lürssen says, "SHU fulfils the requests of a very experienced owner in an exceptional way. The owner’s input within all aspects of the yacht’s design was clear, strong and exacting. Building SHU was a significant challenge and we are very proud of this achievement. She represents another remarkable milestone in our history. Once again, we have had the great pleasure of working with the team of Imperial to create a truly wonderful yacht with many new and unique features.”

Julia Stewart, Imperial's director adds, “Project SHU represents a major milestone for Imperial. Being involved in impressive projects like these shows our capacity and experience in superyacht and megayacht management, with regular deliveries of 80m+ projects supervised and operated by our team since 2015. Our strong and very dynamic links with Lürssen, Espen Øino and Mark Berryman helped to achieve one of the most impressive superyachts of the next decade.”