Lusail Marina Welcomes First Yacht

The 29 metre yacht ‘Lulwa’ was joined by its owner Salman Jassim Al Darwish, Chairman and CEO of Porsche in Doha, as it arrived into the world-class marina, which has been developed as part of the new Lusail Marina District.

The milestone occasion has been hailed as the beginning of a new era in the marina industry in the Middle East. Created by Mourjan Marinas IGY, the services and facilities offered at the Lusail Marina District are expected to make it one of the premier boating and lifestyle locations in the region.

Also in attendance were the CEO of Mourjan Marina IGY, Michael Horrigan, and Eng. Essa Mohammed Ali Kaldari, CEO of the Lusail Real Estate Development Company.

Mr Horrigan said: “We are very proud to see the arrival of the first yacht into this landmark marina, offering the community a yachting and marina lifestyle experience, which signifies the very beginning of an extremely exciting time for the industry in this region.

“Lusail Marina, and the wider Marina District within Lusail City, are going to be something special and will push the marina industry to a whole new level that has never been seen before in the Middle East.”

Mourjan Marinas IGY, who is undertaking the full responsibility for design, construction and operation of all marinas in Lusail City, has developed 96 modern floating marina berths catering for yachts of 10-40 metres in length.

The new Lusail marina includes three on-water lounges, which will become a café, a juice bar, a family lounge and a dedicated area designed and built for events. Unique integrated misting technology will air condition the walkways during the summer season in addition to over 10 000 sq/ft of contemporary shade structures on the marina.

Other features include underwater lighting, black and grey water ‘pump-out’ at the berths, 24 hour security, a five-star concierge service, Wi-Fi services, laundry service, a deck wash for all yachts and valet parking.

In addition, the marina was designed as an eco-friendly facility, utilising aluminium marina systems that are built of non-corrosive recyclable materials, including marine-grade aluminium alloy frames, composite wood deckings, plastic floats and stainless steel hardware.

Based in Dubai and Quatar, Mourjan Marinas IGY utilises its design, engineering, management and marketing expertise to benefit waterfronts around the world.