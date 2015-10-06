We sat down with Ms Pomponi at the 2015 Monaco Yacht Show to learn more about her career, her approach to design and Luxury Projects' forthcoming ventures.

“It’s been a great challenge, obviously,” she said. “I was following an entrepreneur’s dream and passion but with an engineering background you try to plan a bit. I obviously achieved results faster than I expected.

“But I think when you have such a great passion for what you do and are full of dedication and determination to achieve results, then I’m happy that the team grew up quite quickly.

“We’ve appointed a new project manager at the moment to help me follow all the projects around the world, so it went really faster than I expected and I’m so happy about that. Obviously there’s a lot to do and a lot of work and of course to grow more.

“The approach [to design] is always the challenge, always trying to achieve a result knowing and exploring the culture of a new client. And every time it’s a more real time approach. When we’re lucky enough to meet the owner or client, we design sketch on site and it is a real time approach even in touching our material, step by step, knowing how to achieve the dream for our client.”

You can watch the full video interview with Ms Pomponi above this article.