Sailing yachts are a truly unique and spectacular way to embark on a charter cruise around any Caribbean island, offering a true sense of style, sophistication and comfort. With the show just one week away, Superyachts.com prepared a list of focal superyachts for attendees and exhibitors to stay on the look out for.

Valquest

Valquest is a remarkable fast sloop sailing yacht, measuring 40m and sporting a distinctive silver metallic hull and orange strike design from aft to bow. Launched in 2009 by Bloemsma Van Breemen, Valquest will be proudly displayed at D Dock by YPI on Antigua’s glorious tranquil waters.

Valquest was custom designed by Dubois and can comfortably accommodate 8 guests on board in 4 luxurious cabins, boasting light and airy colours set against warming woods to keep her interior as contemporary as the exterior.

Ranger

Built by Danish Yachts in 2004 and having undergone a refit in 2006, this stunning 41.5m sloop sailing yacht is perfect for fast cruising and adventurous charter guests who want to open the sail and feel the wind on their face.

Ranger is a culmination of construction and design expertise, with Naval Architecture from Fred Elliot, Exterior design from Sparkman & Stephens and an interior styling from Glade Johnson Design. Set to showcase her proud steel hull at the Antigua Charter Show with Northrop & Johnson, Ranger also comes with a wealth of water toys and diving equipment, for fun on and in the water.

Antara

Launched in 1991, Antara is one of many beautiful Perini Navi sailing vessels to attend Antigua’s English Harbour next week. The 46m superyacht Antara underwent major refits ranging from 2004 to 2007 to completely rejuvenate her mechanical capabilities, interior décor and exterior style.

A sailing yacht with history, style, as well as modern performance and comfortable living spaces, Antara could easily be mistaken for a brand new yacht.

Panthalassa

This gorgeous 56m superyacht was expertly crafted by Perini Navi in November 2009 and stands as one of the best sailing yachts in the Perini Navi fleet. Albeit part of the Perini Navi 56m all-aluminium semi-custom fleet, Panthalassa is still an impressively characteristic vessel.

The interior of this mighty ketch sailing yacht was designed by Foster & Partners and offers a beam of 11.52m, giving ample space for accommodation and relaxation on board. After generating a lot of attention at the Monaco Yacht Show, Panthalassa will once again prove why she is one of the finest sailing yachts on the water.

Maltese Falcon

Standing as possibly the most famous luxury sailing yacht, the Maltese Falcon is the largest and most impressive superyacht at the Antigua Charter Show. Another of Perini Navi’s expertly constructed sailing yachts at the show.

This sea-faring giant measures and impressive 88m and sports a unique and distinctive Ken Freivokh design, featuring a revolutionary sailing rig system and three self standing rotating masts; offering a remarkable sail area of 2400 square meters.

Reasons to charter a luxury sailing yacht around the Caribbean are numerous, whereas the sailing yachts themselves are reason enough to take a week away and explore what the open sail and the calm exotic seas of the Caribbean Islands can offer you over the winter season.