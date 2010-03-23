Following your home nation through to the world cup is a dream for many football fans but instead of dredging through airports and staying around the hotel pool all week, why not consider the opportunity of chartering a superyacht to South Africa? The region, renowned for its abundance of natural beauty and known as the "adventure capital of the world" is about to play host to one of the most popular international events, ever.

Chartering a yacht will take you around the beautiful golden coasts and clear blue waters, offering relaxation, travel, adventure and luxurious accommodation in one go with the added opportunity to take the yacht to marinas near the main stadiums so you never miss a match.

For a taste of what the 2010 World Cup experience could really be like, here is an example of the yachts that will be available for charter:

Charter Arkley Yacht

The magnificent 60m superyacht Arkley is available to charter for the World Cup, through Imperial Yachts, offering enviable luxury, cruising and access to the sporting event watched worldwide.

The 60m Lürssen Yacht, Arkley was built in 2009 and features sophisticated exterior stlying by world renowned designer Espen Oeino. Arkley boasts a luxurious, contemporary style throughout her Mark Berryman designed interior, blending relaxation and adventure in equal measure.

Numerous enviable features aboard the sea-faring giant include a wind-protected Jacuzzi and sun bathing area on the top deck, offering stunning views with wide entertaining areas. Her toys and tender are there to make the most of a fun cruise, with Jet Skis, sea bobs and access to the professional diving room from the huge bathing platform.



Motor yacht Arkley offers comfort and firm handling at her top speed of 15.5 knots, powered by twin Caterpillar Engines with a range of 7,000 nautical miles.



For more information and charter rates, please contact Imperial Yachts.

The Ultimate way to arrive at the World Cup

Chartering a luxury yacht is the ultimate way to access the World Cup this year, offering absolute luxury, comfort and freedom against the truly stunning backdrop of South Africa.