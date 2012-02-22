Drawn to a discerning specification by the world leading designer Espen Oeino, Solemates features a sophisticated exterior styling with a warm and luxurious interior design by Glade Johnson Design.

Solemates is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in complete, spacious luxury across 6 suites.

Solemates is now available for sale through the US-based Luxury Yacht Group for an asking price of €67,000,000.

Superyacht Solemates is also available for charter through Luxury Yacht Group, for more information, click here.