Luxury Yacht Group Sign Superyacht Solemates for Sale
Custom built by Lürssen Yachts in 2010, this 60m superyacht is not only renowned for her highly successful charter career but her exceptional quality and distinctive styling. Now available for sale through Luxury Yacht Group.
Drawn to a discerning specification by the world leading designer Espen Oeino, Solemates features a sophisticated exterior styling with a warm and luxurious interior design by Glade Johnson Design.
Solemates is able to accommodate up to 12 guests in complete, spacious luxury across 6 suites.
Solemates is now available for sale through the US-based Luxury Yacht Group for an asking price of €67,000,000.
Superyacht Solemates is also available for charter through Luxury Yacht Group, for more information, click here.