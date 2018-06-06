The project is due for delivery at the end of 2019 and has been commissioned by an owner who owns a motoryacht.

“The client is really interested in the YXT 24 because his mothership doesn’t have the capability to carry all the toys he would like to have,” explains Filippo Rossi, sales and marketing manager at Lynx Yachts. The YXT series is an attractive alternative option to refitting or selling a yacht in favour of purchasing a larger vessel. “We are engaging with a number of clients who are aware of the benefit of shadow vessels at this scale – they know exactly what they want.”

The addition of the YXT 24 Evolution, with its 7.1m beam, will allow the owner to carry a host of water sports equipment including kite surfing and scuba diving kit, a sailing boat and catamaran. This vessel will also feature a knuckleboom crane to easily launch and retrieve the latter of the toys, which are stowed on the beach platform.

“[The owner is] a real gentleman, passionate about the sea and a true water sport lover,” adds Rossi. “All the solutions for this yacht have been studied with him and his team and I am sure, once delivered, this shadow vessel will enormously increase the pleasure at sea for him and his guests.”

The additional space isn’t limited to toys either, as the shadow vessel will also be able to accommodate two additional guests in a double suite and two double cabins for crew. The interior layout also includes a laundry room and a pantry, with direct access provided to the beach club on the lower deck.

The YXT 24 Evolution will be the second of its kind from the series and includes a number of custom touches such as installing MAN engines, which are the same as those in the owner’s mothership, minimising the need for additional maintenance and servicing teams.

Lynx Yachts is also working on a new 29m fully custom build along with two new models for the YXT series at 32m and 34m, which will provide additional options to existing and future clients.