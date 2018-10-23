Sold in May of 2017 to an American entrepreneur, the YXT 24 is an innovative support vessel. She has been designed to have extensive storage space and strength to carry particular equipment and tenders, including the owner’s personal Land Rover Defender, which will enable them to explore land as well as sea.

“It has been a pleasure to work with this client,” says Filippo Rossi, Sales and Marketing Manager at Lynx Yachts. “His passion for yachting and for the sea is infectious. He knows exactly how he wants to use his YXT and this has helped us to adapt the vessel for him. At Lynx Yachts, we are committed to detail and quality. Everything we do is centred on the user experience, meaning that this fantastic yacht is completely tailor-made to suit the needs and wishes of her owner. We are really proud of the result of this project; it shows the true flexibility of the YXT platform and the levels of customisation we can achieve.”

Shadow vessels are becoming increasingly popular with superyacht owners according to Lynx Yachts, and the sector is broadening continuously with the likes of Damen already having produced upwards of 11 support vessels and Echo Yachts, which produced 51m support vessel Charley for superyacht White Rabbit, which has a tender storage capacity for a fleet of up to ten watercrafts including five tenders.

The rising trend in superyacht support vessels has been keenly anticipated by Lynx Yachts with the newly launched YXT, and we look forward to seeing innovative new approaches in this genre from the industry.