At anchor the YXT acts as a large beach club and depending on the custom configuration below decks she offers a sauna, spa, gym or extra accommodation for guests, staff or crew.



The YXT is also an ideal support vessel for large sailing yachts often hampered by the lack of large tenders and space for recreational areas like spas, saunas and gyms. Built in The Netherlands by LYNX Yachts with naval architecture and designed by Diana Yacht Design there is great possibility for an Owner to configure a YXT to his/her specific needs.



LYNX Yachts is a young and dynamic shipyard. Following the successful delivery of Heliad II (a 33,40m Twin Screw Canoe Stern Motor Yacht also designed by DIANA) the team decided that the build had been such a pleasant experience for all involved that they should try to repeat it. Soon after came the contract for the YXT One. Today LYNX Yachts has two distinct divisions, one building custom yachts up to 55m and the other building the YXT series. Established gradually and through opportunity LYNX Yachts prides itself on team work, flexibility, quality and customer satisfaction.



The launch was preceded by a small celebration for the team who built YXT One making the dream, a reality. YXT One is now to undergo sea trials and final commissioning before heading for the Mediterranean.