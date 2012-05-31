Measuring 25.70 over all, this sleek, stylish and open motor yacht was constructed in fibreglass and features characteristic lines typical of the Maiora range.

Once onboard, the main salon offers guests a welcoming environment made out of Tanganika walnut with dark Wengè accents and soft light-coloured leathers which cover the comfortable seating area.

The dining area features a spacious table which can accommodate up to eight guests and is separated from the saloon by a double door in glazed glass decorated with Art Deco-inspired patterns give her a distinct characteristic.

Her exterior areas offer a sun lounging space, a comfortable sitting area with a table and a wetbar fitted with a BBQ, fridge, icemaker and sink perfectly sheltered by an elegant hardtop.

This high-performance yacht is powered by two MTU 12V2000 M94 engines producing 1950hp each which allows a cruising speed of up to 26 knots and a top speed of 30 knots.