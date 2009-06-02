Built in Bodrum, Turkey, the motor yacht has generous deck space, with a sundeck spanning out around a large black funnel that opens to reveal a shower, sauna and day heads.

Further deck space can be found by descending chrome ladders either side of the funnel that lead to a small galley with fridge, barbeque and sunbathing area. Al fresco dining space is plentiful on the main deck below, complete with marble-topped table.

There is significant storage space for toys and tenders on the upper deck that transforms into a large lounging space once they have been released by the folding crane.

Even more spacious however is Maisha’s lavish interior with accommodation for eight. It features two saloons with a genuine fireplace and small cinema located in the upper deck saloon.

The owner’s suite on the main deck boasts full-length views through its wide windows and a bathroom with matching his and hers basins and showers. Below is a VIP suite and two double cabins each with its own personal colour scheme.

Paired with two 800 horse power engines, she sails smoothly at sea without the vibration and noise often linked with vessels of commercial appearance, while still reaching maximum speeds of 14 knots.

Maisha boasts design by Scaro Design, an interior by Dara Kirmizatoprak and distinctive Cobra Yachting engineering. She was built in accordance with the MCA “Large Yacht 2” regulations, and has a RINA / “Charter Class-Unrestricted” certificate.