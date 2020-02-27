The project was first presented at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019, and now becomes the latest in the Majesty Yachts line of luxury vessels. The Majesty Yachts brand was unveiled by Gulf Craft in 2003 with the intention to develop the region’s first full line-up of luxury yachts, and Paul Gray, Chief Operating Officer, sees this delivery as a milestone moment.

“This truly represents the start of a new era for our company as we strive to bring more to the yachting world with every new product launch,” said Gray. “This is a momentous day in the proud history of both Gulf Craft and Majesty Yachts. With its efficiency and comfort onboard, as well as more usable living space, the Majesty 120 is a superyacht perfectly tailored to suit European and American markets, as well as appealing to our home GCC territories.”

Chief Commercial Officer, Nizar Tagi, underlined the reasons why Majesty 120 has already generated much interest from around the globe. “The superyacht tri-deck Majesty 120 has ample features and smart layout configuration that opens its market opportunity to international markets. Beautifully designed interiors and timeless exterior lines makes the Majesty 120 a unique proposition in the market today.”

The in-house team at Gulf Craft worked on the superyacht’s naval architecture and exterior profile, while the interior has a ‘Made in Italy’ feel courtesy of Italian designed Cristiano Gatto. The Crisitano Gatto Design Team has become an integral part of the Majesty brand, having worked on the design of both the Majesty 140 and Majesty 175.

A unique asymmetric layout fits five luxurious staterooms to accommodate up to 11 guests onboard, with seven crew members on hand to make sure the experience is an unforgettable one. The 37-metre yacht has successfully met her tight delivery deadline, testament to the skill and work ethic at the shipyard, and will make her worldwide premiere at the Dubai International Boat Show in March.