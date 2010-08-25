The new triple-deck Majesty 125 has completed her sea-trials and commissioning and will soon make its global debut at the Cannes International Boat and Yacht Show in September before heading toward the industry renowned Monaco Yacht Show shortly after.

Also featuring at the Genoa Boat Show, the Majesty 125 superyacht is powered by two 2,400 HP MTU engines offering a fantastic performance without any sacrifice to comfort whilst onboard. Filled with fine leathers, woods, and marbles, this ocean-going vessel is unique inside and out. The Majesty 125 features a variety of luxurious masonry throughout, such as white and yellow Onyx marble, Navona Travertine, Creama Marfil, Shivakashi Granite Black, Absolute Granite and Black Portoro in all paneling, inlays and margins.

Outdoor spaces are emphasized on 3 of its 4 decks, with plenty of lounging and entertainment areas fore and aft of the yacht, including automatic retractable sunshade and Al Fresco dining. A 6 person Jacuzzi on the sundeck offers 360 degree views and 2 sets of outdoor wet bars with barbecues ensure capacity always meets demand. The Majesty 125 can comfortably accommodate 10 guests in 5 staterooms with luxurious marbled en suites.

This superyacht is equipped with zero-speed stabilizers, two Northern Lights generators, hydraulically operated garage housing a tender and two jet skis, alarm and control systems, power management control and full, state-of-the-art entertainment.

After the successful launch of the first hull, Gulf Craft has started production on the second Majesty 125 superyacht, scheduled for launch in 2011.