Introduced at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019, the 37m superyacht currently under construction has so far, stayed on schedule and has provided an example of the excellent build process on offer from the yard.

Having released the hull from its mould back in the first quarter of 2019, the photos in this story show the momentous joining of the yachts' main deck and sun deck to this hull at the Gulf Craft production facility.

Once she is launched, this Majesty 120 will be the first-ever Majesty vessel to have fully electric-powered equipment on board, meaning that no hydraulic systems will be used. The result? A peaceful, noise-free environment as well as a more efficient construction process for the owner.

Other stand-out features of the 120 include angular exterior lines penned by the yard's in-house design team and a vast sun deck space, described to be 30% larger than other yachts in its class.

But it's not all about the exterior! On the inside, Cristiano Gatto (who previously collaborated with Gulf Craft in the design of the Majesty 175 and 140) has designed the interior space which will accommodate 11 guests in five spacious staterooms. The 120 is also said to have an 'inventive' interior layout which will also be the first of its kind.

We very much look forward to seeing the vessel hit the water in Spring next year and wish the yard all the best with the outfitting.