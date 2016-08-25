In May, SuperYachtsMonaco announced an exciting and upcoming navigation which explored nature, ocean and island alike. From September 1st, Cloudbreak will embark for British Columbia, before heading back to the shipyard over October, all in preparation for her November journey to the Caribbean and Central America.

Named after a Fijian surf Mecca, Cloudbreak is the perfect platform to any exploration thanks to an incredibly varied list of toys, including: Ski Boat; four different Jet Skis; four Kayaks; two Minicat Dinghies; four F5S SeaBobs; one Flyboard; ten Kite Surfing Kites; five Kite Surfing Boards; three Wind Surfing boards; wakeboards; surfboards; Paddleboards; Sea pool; inflatable towables; Mountain and Road bikes; Ski and Snowboard equipment; Golfing equipment and full diving gear.

Cloudbreak is the most luxurious and well equipped explorer yacht on the water. This 72.50 metre luxury expedition vessel, built by Abeking & Rasmussen in 2016, was drawn by superyacht designer Espen Oeino to compliment the adventures she was born to make.

Rugged, modern and ultra-stylish, Cloudbreak is a vision from the shore and provides an unparalleled lifestyle on deck. The open exterior spaces offer friends and family a space to kick-back and enjoy an alternative pace which can suit any number of guests, from all 12 to just one person seeking solace instead of adventure.

While the possibilities of stepping on to the tender, heading ashore and discovering new territories across the planned cruising grounds are endless, the home atmosphere on board is comfortable, simplistic and relaxed, with an expert Christian Liaigre taste to bring the whole surrounding together into a luxury residential feel.

Available for charter with SuperYachtsMonaco, you find out more about the cutting-edge lifestyle available across British Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America by clicking here.