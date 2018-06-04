The heart of Marigot Bay Resort & Marina is the stunning island of St.Lucia, what makes the region different to its Caribbean counterparts?

Marigot Bay Resort & Marina has long been recognised as one of the Caribbean’s most secure anchoring spots, known as a “hurricane hole” due to its location surrounded by mountains. It also experiences minimal tidal changes, particularly during storms, adding to its secure position.

Why should superyacht owners integrate Marigot Bay Resort & Marina into their winter charter itinerary?

Those docked at the marina have access to the resort's double-decker pool, laundry service, car rentals, exceptional dining venues (like the waterfront Rum Cave), spa experiences at the property's Auriga Spa, and unfettered access to a dedicated personal assistant.

Other benefits include 20 mooring locations anchored in the bay, the capacity to berth 42 yachts (28 at maximum yacht size - 280ft). We also have plenty of maintenance offerings such as electrical and hydraulic repairs, hull cleaning and polishing, paint and FRP repairs, sail repairs, underwater cleaning and inspections, engine maintenance and valeting.

You recently revamped the marina, what can superyacht owners and charter guests expect in terms of berthing and provisions as well as culinary experiences, retail and concierge services?

At the start of 2018, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina made significant improvements to its marina, including the new Hurricane Hole Bar & Restaurant casual bayside dining restaurant in marina village, a refreshed boardwalk and expanded resort dining patio deck. These upgrades have been hugely transformative for the property, as the new dock, bridge and gazebo make for an extremely attractive destination for owners of the likes of some of the most stunning superyachts in the world.

The upgrades have raised the bar so that the aesthetic of the marina is finally on-par with the five-star accommodations and amenities of the resort, offering docked yachts the same fully catered experience, inclusive of their own personal assistants.

Marigot Bay Resort & Marina offers a farm-to-fork dining experience, how important is this to conserve and celebrate local produce across the region? Do you have any unmissable specialities?

St. Lucia is known for its fresh deep-sea fish, and our Executive Chef, Billy Boyle, is quite the craftsman when it comes to incorporating locally sourced ingredients into dishes with a fresh twist - the fish are no exception. Billy works with local fishermen to source both yellowfin tuna and Kingfish, which are both on the menu at our Grill restaurant.

With such a picturesque island location, tell us about the possibilities for guests to hold a bespoke event at Marigot Bay Resort & Marina?

In addition to Marigot Bay’s intimate dining venues such as The Grill or The Rum Cave, where small groups can book private rum tastings, we also have a variety of spaces including a pavilion and an observation deck that can be curated to fit the needs of everything from an elegant reception to an intimate dinner.