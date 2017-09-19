The studio’s largest design project to date, the MM78 is a stand-out vessel in terms of large, sleek sailing projects with a client driving the notion of clear 360-degree views from the cockpit, without the need for a flybridge.

Designed for cruising with a lifting keel and a square top mainsail, the yacht will feature fully automated sailing systems which will avoid the need for any human contact with load bearing sheets.

This flush-decked superyacht also features an array of innovative lifestyle elements. A five-stateroom layout, with crew accommodation for up to 14, includes an impressive 150sq.m owner’s apartment positioned aft with its own saloon and dining area.

This apartment also has direct access to the large, single level, aft swim platform, which with its folding bulwarks has a deck area of over 100sq.m.

"This is a ground-breaking concept and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to develop this design for the client. The design progressed through several evolutionary stages and now, with the final arrangement confirmed, we're pleased to share news of this project." - Malcolm McKeon

Floor-to-ceiling hull windows are a special feature of the full-beam main saloon and master suite, along with the glass aft bulkhead they provide an impressive panoramic connection to the sea.

The lazarette is positioned amidships for improved crew access and yacht operations. The flush foredeck has opening sections that either fold away or lower to reveal a sunken and fully protected 30sq.m cockpit, with glass screens that can be raised or retracted.

While a builder has yet to be attached, we look forward to bringing you more on the project as details emerge and new renderings released.