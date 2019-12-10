Maltese Falcon: A Caribbean Charter

Delivered by the esteemed Italian shipyard in 2006, Maltese Falcon measures an incredible 88 metres in length but it was the technology behind her three-mast system which redefined the market for sailing yachts upon her introduction to the market.

The DynaRig structure stands 57 metres high, featuring three carbon masts that rotate, with computer driven sail deployment for her fifteen sails. A super cruiser capable of crossing the Atlantic in just ten days, the innovation behind this Maltese Falcon revolutionised the industry. Perini Navi, together with Dykstra Naval Architects and Magma Structures, recently announced that the Falcon Rig structure would be made available to the wider market, prompting excitement for enthusiasts of large sailing yachts. The original Maltese Falcon, however, remains a unique symbol of sailing luxury and performance.

Up to 12 guests can be welcomed on board the Perini Navi superyacht, attended to by a crew of 19 across the exquisite large spaces. Six guest cabins and a VIP suite make up the accommodation, while interior by Ken Freivoch serves as a masterclass in elegance. Fusing an industrial edge with sublime materials topped off with a magnificent collection of art, whilst on-board it is easy to forget that Maltese Falcon is a high-performance sailing vessel and not a centuries-old Palace re-decorated for with contemporary class. A full formal outdoor dining table is complimented by a social circular bar leading into the expansive main saloon, while a Japanese-influence influenced dining area can be found indoors. This yacht is a testament to both versatility and opulence.

On such a high-volume superyacht the space has been used with such shrewd planning, utilising every inch to maximise the guest experience. The luxurious cabins are complimented by an array of breath-taking social spaces, each equipped to add to the endless entertainment of this charter superyacht. Sunbathing decks, an inviting Jacuzzi and the largest outdoor movie screen on any yacht are just a few of the features waiting for guests lucky enough to take the Maltese Falcon out on the Caribbean waters this winter.

There is no superyacht quite like the Maltese Falcon on the charter market. Even just her name resonates with vigour throughout the industry. At $480,000 a week this winter season, we hope to see the white sails of the Maltese Falcon spotted sailing proudly through the Caribbean, providing the experience of a lifetime to her guests