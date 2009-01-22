Maltese Falcon "deep flight" submarine

The new two person "deep flight" submarine was manufactured by Hawkes Ocean Technologies for the Maltese Falcon's owner Tom Perkins.

The sub will have an operating depth of 400 feet, a speed of 5 knots and an underwater time of roughly 4 hours on a single battery charge. Like the airplane it will do rolls, loops and can "porpoise" when it surfaces (the speed in a power ascent can exceed 10 knots).

Specifications

Class: High performance Winged Submersible

Numerical Design Designation: DF 302

Dimensions:

Wings deployed: 3.0m

Wings folded: 1.4m

1.6m height, 6.7m length

Cruise Speed: 2-6 knots

Maximum Thrust: 508lbs, 231kg

Max Descent Rate: 200 ft/min

Max Ascent Rate: 400 ft/min

Operating Depth: 1,000 fsw

Crew: 2

Launch Weight: 1,818kg

Payload: 230 Kg (2 persons)