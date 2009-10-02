Ambrosiadou told The Sunday Times, “I chartered her with some friends last year and then last April I crossed the Atlantic with Tom (Perkins, her previous owner), which took eight days. I fell in love with her — everyone falls in love with her sleek lines and signature masts.”

Those wishing to experience life aboard the Maltese Falcon will still have their chance; the sailing yacht will remain available for charter under her new ownership and will continue to be handled by Burgess. It’s most recent weekly base rate was listed at €375,000.

The Maltese Falcon is far from alone in the method of its sale, as more charter clients seem to be making the move into ownership after experiencing life onboard.

Another recent example can be found in October’s sale of motor yacht Rainmaker (now Milk Money) by The Sacks Group.

Sacks Yacht Charter and Sales Broker responsible for the sale Barbara Stork said it was the first superyacht purchased by her clients.

“After the first charter we arranged for them with their children and grandchildren in The Bahamas, they realized just how much fun they could have spending a family vacation together on board,” she said.

It was after spending three more charters onboard a Westport 112 that they were convinced to purchase their own private yacht of the same model.