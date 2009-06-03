Perini Navi sailing yacht boasts an interior by the acclaimed English designer Ken Freivokh, the atrium of the superyacht houses a circular stairway which unites the 3 decks and surrounds the main mast in a circular pattern. This is enhanced by cascades of natural light shining through the transparent floors. Able to accommodate 12 guests in 5 lower deck staterooms and an upper deck passage cabin with a private cockpit, Maltese Falcon also boasts a protected sun bathing area and an ultramodern wheelhouse. The main deck features a main saloon, an immense aft-cockpit, 2 separate studio areas and an elegant dining room.

Winner of 3 awards at Boat International's 'World Superyacht Awards' including 'Best Sailing Yacht 45m+', 'Best Sailing Yacht Interior' and 'Sailing Yacht of the Year 2006', Maltese Falcon is a treasured part of the superyacht industry.

Originally listed at EURO 115m, the price was reduced to EURO 99m earlier this year before being set at a diminutive EURO 70m. Speaking on the reduced price, Bruce Brakenhoff Jr of Perini Navi USA said, "The owner is done with this exciting chapter of his life, and has other projects and challenges on his agenda that he would like to devote his attention and energy to." Brakenhoff went on to say, "The boat has just completed its spring maintenance period and has a full summer of charters booked, so it's truly time to react to the economy and the marketplace, and find a new owner."