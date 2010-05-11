Superyacht Mama B features exterior styling and naval architecture by Jack Sarin. She was completely redecorated in 2005 to give a new, elegant interior design by Beverly Lionett.

Mama B can sleep 10 guests in five staterooms, comprising a master suite, two doubles and two twins. She can also accommodate up to four crew members onboard.



The superyacht also features a watersports deck, with two jet skis and a Novurania tender.

Powered by twin MTU engines, Mama B can reach an impressive top speed of 24 knots and has a 2,0000nm range at 12 knots.

Motor yacht Mama B was listed for sale with Northrop & Johnson.