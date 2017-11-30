It is no surprise the American Buyer has looked towards Mangusta 110 as the cruising vessel answering the desires of their lifestyle. We assess some of the stand out features that make her a first choice for those looking to cruise the Caribbean in true ocean comfort.

“In 5 years we have sold 8 vessels to the US, of which 6 beyond 100 feet,” said Francesco Frediani, Mangusta's Commercial Director. “This success demonstrates that American clients are familiar with and appreciate Mangusta maxi open yachts, acknowledging their aesthetics, functionality and technical quality”

The Perfect Blue-Water Playground

Since their introduction into the American market, a new series of models with a reputation of exceptional technical manufacturing make her perfectly suited for the boating epicentre of Florida and Bahamas, where it is necessary to cruise in shallow waters. Distinguishing Mangusta 110 series as the perfect Caribbean vessel, it is clear to see her size and suitability make her the ultimate stand out superyacht.

Design Innovation at Work

Mangusta 110's visual impact is striking yet elegant; sleek lines and contemporary silhouette as well as timeless style that meets on-board comfort. With American clients universal understanding of Italian quality, Mangusta's credibility of construction fuses with design reflecting an expansive on board space blending indoor and outdoor living. As per all the Mangusta models, the interiors are designed and built according to unique owner needs.

This unit, the third one of the series, will have a typical American layout, with a configuration that highlights the functionality of use. Described as a “retro chic” style, the furnishing and decor will answer each specific owner needs.

A Smooth Ocean Glide

For true ocean comfort, Mangusta 110 boasts a quiet, serene and no noise or vibrations thanks to the waterjets propulsion, a feature where the shipyard was a pioneer. The presence of a gyroscopic stabilizers also allow maximum comfort at sea, or at anchor. Likewise the introduction of the new Rolls-Royce Kamewa joystick ensures that the vessel remains in a specific GPS position, without the influence of tide, wind and flow, and for the second helm station on the sundeck.

When it comes to size and specialism, Isabella Picco, Chief Communication Officer, shares with us the exciting direction of Mangusta. “We have more than 30 years experience building, growing bigger and bigger in yacht size. From the very beginning we started with smaller sizes, now, even if our range goes from 72 up to 165, our popular production is between 30-50m market.”

The delivery of this vessel is expected for the summer 2018, we look forward to following the update of Mangusta 110.