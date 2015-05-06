The Mangusta 110 is one of the new Maxi Open Mangusta models launched on the market over the past two years. She is incredibly versatile, a perfect combination of sporty lines and timeless charm, a top performance and extraordinary levels of onboard comfort.

Her external lines are the distinctive ones of Mangusta tradition, racy and sporty. Additionally, the new aesthetic and structural features which were recently introduced on the latest models: the sundeck, which can house a second helm station; the large side window at the height of the Owner’s area and the new open-air spaces for socialising and ongoing contact with the sea, as the dining area at bow in addition to the sunbathing area.

The exterior design couples with unparalleled performance: use of the highly efficient waterjets propulsion system ensures dynamic management of the yacht. Thanks to twin MTU 16V 2000M94 engines and KameWa Roll Royce waterjets this yacht can comfortably reach a speed of 33 knots, whilst maintaining stability, remaining completely vibration-free and emitting very low noise levels.

She also features a Zero Speed gyroscopic stabiliser (both at anchor and under way) which helps to further improve onboard comfort and increases the range of ways which this yacht can comfortably be used for. Indeed, it is now possible to sail at low speeds, even 10 knots for example, at reduced consumption but with the guarantee of high levels of comfort at all times.

Interiors design is the result of a perfect synergy between the wishes of the Owner and Overmarine Group’s Artistic Office. On board, you may find an elegant combination of design furnishings and objects, as well as bespoke items, built especially for this yacht. The style is modern, present-day, contemporary and the materials used are exclusive. The 4 cabin layout is fruit of a painstaking architectural study of the volumes, aimed at total onboard comfort and optimal, total separation between the guest and crew areas.