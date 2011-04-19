This 45m superyacht represents the first tri-deck displacement hull by the Overmarine Group to harbor the open feeling found on most of the Overmarine Large Open line models.

The Oceano superyacht was built to provide her owner with the maximum amount of comfort possible by integrating the latest technology and the most advanced marine equipment on the market with a spacious interior layout through her 9.20m beam.

The Mangusta 148 Oceano exterior styling was designed by Stefano Righini alongside the in-house naval architecture of Overmarine.

Overmarine intends to install dual MTU 12V 4000 M53R diesel engines to power Oceano through the water at a top speed of an estimated 15 knots and a 12 knots cruising speed.

With an interior designer yet to be highlighted, Overmarine has announced that the interior of the Mangusta 148 can be built in any kind of wood, style and design selected by the Owner who can also customize the yacht’s layout although Overmarine can, on request, propose it’s own options.