The latest Mangusta 165 is a fast, comfortable, unique 50 metre yacht which is acting as a reference point for the mid-range market in terms of performance and technical content.

Unit 11 features all the latest style and technical innovation typical of the 165 series. Design notes such as more aggressive, muscular lines as well as a single pane of glass in the salon o a longer flybridge with an aesthetic grill astern that gives the yacht even greater dynamic thrust.

The propulsion equipment on board provides a better weight/power ratio through cutting-edge systems and engines. This all translates into a better performance, lower consumption and higher speeds.