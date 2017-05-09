Stretching over three decks, the contemporary design of the latest Italian launch is a sizeable project and just one of the many exciting projects chalked for launch; including a 54-metre GranSport line.

The Oceano 42 was designed by Alberto Mancini, and stays in keeping with the shipyard’s style and expertise in high-performance, ultra-comfortable vessels. One of the key factors behind the unique nature of Oceano 42 is the fact it can maintain this comfort at long ranges.

This, however, is just one of many key features which also include a infinity pool with waterfall effect, a hatch that opens to create an over-water balcony and a huge beach area.

Her interiors were custom made to the client’s wishes and features ample accommodation for up to 12 in 5 cabins, as well as a layout which offers plenty of space for her crew of 7. Large windows amplify the sense of space throughout the boat while her Master Stateroom offers privacy and escape with it’s own private terrace.

With more projects to come and show season almost upon us, we’re looking forward to hearing more from Mangusta and witnessing the first voyage of the exciting Oceano 42 as summer approaches.