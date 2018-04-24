A Maxi Open design - the seventh hull to use this style - this new yacht is built to navigate the shallow waters of the Caribbean, open up on the calms and a project which is leading the way in terms of innovation for the yard.

Visually, the impactful lines combine timeless sporty style with a sleek profile, wrapped around a state-of-the-art engineering package for impeccable navigation. Thanks to the MTU 16V2000 M96L motors, the Mangusta 94 can reach a top speed of over 36 knots; while also fitting perfectly against the backdrop of the quiet Hamptons when required.

It’s this extreme versatility that brings the attraction, offering the chance to navigate shallow waters with the KameWa / Rolls Royce waterjets and the limited draft of just 1.60 metres or powering across the ocean at full speed.

The performance, we’re told, is based on the very latest technology, with motors that guarantee top-notch performance levels and decisively lower fuel consumption.

Onboard, the two gyroscopic stabilizers, bring harmony and balance to the experience in all sea conditions, at anchor and underway. For this particular yacht, the fifth in the series, the interiors and décor were designed specifically to the Owner’s taste, in collaboration with Winch Design.

While details and imagery are scarce, we look forward to bringing you new updates on the ongoing evolution of the Italian brand, as and when they emerge.