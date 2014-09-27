We sat down with Marco Mazzù of Fincantieri Yachts at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, where he discussed among other things the key ingredients to his company’s success.

“At the moment, Fincantieri Yachts stands in the market for a combination of technology and beauty,” he said.

“You may have seen it, we’re also making it even more clear this position we have, this is a sort of synthesis of what we’re doing in the past where we try to transfer our technology capabilities in building the yachts and making these something that is very good for our clients in terms of luxury lifestyle they can have on board.

“So this is one side, and on the other side is the type of work that we do. Our team is full of passion and commitment to the daily work and I think this is a good environment for the products, the design, for the owner, and the type of climate of working together with us is what makes us successful.”

You can watch the full video interview with Marco Mazzù above this article.