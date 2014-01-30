“As you know we cannot say much,” begins Marco, “but what we can tell you is that the client has been very satisfied with [Serene] as of now and the boat has been sailing quite a lot. Apparently the boat has done over 50,000 nautical miles, it has been sailing north seas of the Atlantic and the Pacific, and the feedback that we’re getting from people is that it is a boat of very high finish and performance.”

Serene is one of the foremost large yachts available for charter on the water, and made a huge impression upon her launch in 2010. However, there is a new heavyweight on the way in the shape of the latest construction project, Victory.

“Again, I cannot say much because it is a very highly confidential project,” he said, “however this is a 140 metre boat, we are very proud of what we are doing as of now and this will be a landmark in the industry and will allow Fincantieri back in the Top 10 largest megayachts ever produced.”

Confidentiality is always a factor when discussing the largest yachts in the world, but with Victory as the largest yacht set to launch this year, Fincantieri are set to establish themselves as one of the elite superyacht builders when she hits the water.

