Valle joined Azimut|Benetti in 1996, in the sales department of Azimut Yachts. He then started his path of professional growth, fulfilling ever more important jobs, becoming Commercial Director Worldwide with Azimut Yachts, until August 31st 2016.

With this appointment Valle takes on the responsibility of the economic and administrative results of the business line, according to the Group guidelines. Finance and Special Projects remain competence of, and report to, the CEO Ferruccio Luppi.

“It's a great satisfaction," states Paolo Vitelli, Chairman of Azimut|Benetti, "seeing one of our managers grow, build a solid and brilliant career and get to the top. Valle, who has spent 20 years with us, carries with him the History and DNA of our Company. His new role grants continuity, at the same time putting into effect our Group's philosophy: to sustain professional growth and respect our people as the real asset of the Company”.

“I am thankful to everybody for the trust I received," says Valle, "and it is my intention and will to repay it giving my best in pursuing the 'Company mission', sustaining the evolution and innovation process required by the Company's tradition and the peculiarity of the business sector”.