Derecktor spokesperson Kathy Kennedy commented: “The Mari-Cha people wanted to take advantage of the current favorable exchange rate in the U.S.. We’re pleased that they recognized Derecktor as the best choice for the job”.

In 1998 Mari-Cha III broke one of the most esteemed sailing records when she went transatlantic from New York to The Lizard in 8 days, 23 hrs, 59 minutes and 41 seconds, shattering the existing record.

The 44.7 metre Super Maxi sailing yacht will benefit from new fresh and black water tanks; air-conditioning systems and ventilation; new rigging and hydraulics as well as a new generator and electronics.

A full repaint of topsides, deck and bottom will be done along with an interior refinishing to a more minimalist style.

Captain Damien Durchon, who has been a part of several world sailing records including the fastest ever transatlantic record on Mari-Cha IV, explained the reasons for choosing Derecktor:



“We are quite demanding when it comes to our boats. We expect the work to be perfect. Crossing the Atlantic was well worth the effort to take advantage of the quality workmanship at Derecktor.”

