Marin Yachts Introduce a new 50m Project
Marín Yachts, yacht division of the Spanish based shipyard Factoría Naval de Marín, builder of the M/Y “Follow me V”, S/Y “Elena” & S/Y “Germania Nova”, has introduced a new elegant and stunning 50m motor yacht project to the yard.
With the aim to cover the gap on its motor yacht range, Factoria Naval Marin has teamed up with Arquinaval, which has been in charge of the exterior design and the general arrangement of the new 50m FNM50 motor yacht.
The result is a timeless design with the sleek and stylish look of a larger yacht.
The FNM50 motor yacht will be able to accommodate 12 guests and 11 crew in complete luxury, surrounded by an elaborated distribution of spaces that focus on proper flowing design.