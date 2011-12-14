With the aim to cover the gap on its motor yacht range, Factoria Naval Marin has teamed up with Arquinaval, which has been in charge of the exterior design and the general arrangement of the new 50m FNM50 motor yacht.

The result is a timeless design with the sleek and stylish look of a larger yacht.

The FNM50 motor yacht will be able to accommodate 12 guests and 11 crew in complete luxury, surrounded by an elaborated distribution of spaces that focus on proper flowing design.