Available for the Summer-Autumn 2014 and Winter 2015 seasons, any yacht staying two weeks or more will save 50% on dock rental fees. For those looking to spend the winter of 2015 in Barcelona, Marina Port Vell is also offering a full 50% discount for long-term leases.

The offer has been designed to celebrate Marina Port Vell’s grand re-opening following significant upgrading work and to incentivise owners and captains to build their Mediterranean itineraries around the Barcelona marina and wider Catalan region.

All nautical work at the marina will be completed in July with new restaurant and reception buildings finished by October.

Anella Alcott, Commercial Director at Marina Port Vell, said: “With both Marina Port Vell and Barcelona receiving exceptional coverage in major yacht and lifestyle media, we are sensitive to having enough space available to meet the needs of the sojourning yacht.

“By discounting berths which moor transient owners, we are encouraging them to book early to ensure available space at the marina. I’m sure the first stay will lead to many others in years to come and perhaps to considering Marina Port Vell as a home port.”

First opened in 1992, Marina Port Vell now caters to yachts up to 120 metres.