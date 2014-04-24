Débuting a few weeks ago, Amels and Feadship yachts visited the newly-open 430m Spanish Quay. On a recent sunny afternoon in April two Lürssens graced the Port: at 88m and 124m, these amazing yachts are the epitome of German technical and artistic prowess.



“Whether for home port or a visit to the vibrant Catalan city of Barcelona, Marina Port Vell has berths to 120m for sale and lease and countless yachting activities, day sails, owner, captain and crew amenities,” says Marcel Brekelmans, MPV’s Managing Director. “It’s important to note that our long-term berth sales are fully underway as ultimately there is limited availability of permanent port space. We’ve completed Spanish Quay, Diposit Quay, Sota Muralla Quay and Pontoons A and B. Those who take berths now will enjoy the final touches to ‘The Gallery’—the hub for visiting yachts and crews—and Sèsam Restaurant,” he remarks.