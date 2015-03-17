The berth sales - ranging from 25 to 70 metres - come just weeks after the marina formally opened with development at the site now largely completed. Over the last four years, the marina has benefitted from US$100m of investment in the upgrade of facilities and development of state-of-the-art infrastructure, which has transformed the facility into one of the most luxurious marinas in the Mediterranean.

Paul Cook, Marina Port Vell General Manager, commented: “These sale are illustrative of a significant increase in interest in our marina since we largely completed its transformation into a leading superyacht facility at the end of 2014. We continue to experience a healthy pipeline of enquiries across the berth spectrum from the smaller sizes over 160 metres.

Barcelona is one of the world’s most vibrant cities and with MPV as both a home port and preferred visiting destination to the most important yachts in the world. this played a key role in the decision to purchase the berths. Coupled with the attractions of the city are the impressive facilities offered by Marina Port Vell to owners, crew and guest alike. These include the OneOcean Club, a private members fine dining restaurant and cocktail lounge, a wellness centre, modern gymnasium and crew lounge."