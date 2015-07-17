Located in the heart of Barcelona, the superyacht marina re-branded as OneOcean Port Vell will join the OneOcean Club and OneOcean Wellness, all part of the OneOcean Barcelona brand.

Recognised as a world-class homeport for superyachts, the newly branded OneOcean Port Vell, is the only European superyacht marina of its scale to be located so centrally within a city, offering five-star services and capable of berthing vessels up to 190 metres.

The 148-berth Marina offers OneOcean Club´s private members’ club, restaurant, cocktail bar and the new Gallery building, including 24-hour services, a gymnasium, wellness centre, business hub and crew lounge.

The city of Barcelona offers all of the entertainment expected from one of the most cosmopolitan cities in Europe, famous for its culture, architecture, design, beaches, nightlife and cuisine. International transport links make it the perfect charter destination.

OneOcean Barcelona promises to enhance the yachting experience. Whether guests own a yacht or simply live the superyacht lifestyle, OneOcean´s team of experts are on hand to advise and assist across the entire spectrum of the yachting world, from building and maintaining a yacht, to managing all elements of one’s lifestyle.

Offering yachts for charter, as well as berths for sale and rental, OneOcean Barcelona ensures owners, guests, captains and crew are exceptionally well catered for.