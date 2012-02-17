The international marina, which can accommodate more than 800 yachts, will be transformed into a world class motor-racing circuit for the 2012 Valencia Grand Prix, taking place on June 24th.

Built for the 32nd America’s Cup yachting regatta in 2007, the marina is located in the heart of Valencia, north of the commercial port and along Malvarrosa beach, with restaurants, bars and nightclubs nearby.

Once completed, the spectacular temporary circuit will stretch across more than 5 kilometres with 25 curves, providing drivers and spectators alike with a stunning backdrop of yachts.

The marina is offering a range of 6-day berthing packages for the Grand Prix event, offering several vantage points where visitors can view the action as it unfolds from the comfort of their yacht.

More information about the marina's berthing packages for the Valencia Grand Prix can be found here.