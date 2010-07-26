Strategically located in Santa Marta, Colombia on the northern Caribbean coast, the brand new marina will be a comprehensive, modern yachting destination, offering 256 berths, accommodating vessels from 25-132 feet (7.6m-40m), with a maximum draft of 11 feet (3.5m) and a maximum beam of 29 feet (9m). Set to become a sportfisherman’s haven, Marina Santa Marta’s strategic location within the Caribbean is also within close proximity to the Panama Canal.

Naturally guarded in a soft-sand sheltered bay, Marina Santa Marta will have 24-hour security and cameras along with state-of-the-art floating docks. Dedicated facilities for captains and crew will offer TV and WiFi as well as modern bathrooms and showers. A helicopter landing pad is on site, along with the convenience of on-site port authority, as well as immigration and customs. Vessel amenities include pump-out and fuel service, electricity, WiFi and water.

A first-hand preview of the marina’s development will take place July 27-29 at Fiesta del Mar, a celebration held in true South American style where berth pre-booking will be available, as well as a mini boat show. September 1, 2010 marks the official nautical-phase opening.

IGY’s marketing initiatives for Marina Santa Marta include a strategic media plan, complemented by a global public relations initiative and a range of high-quality events, tradeshows and industry tournaments.

To prepare the staff at Marina Santa Marta, the company is implementing its IGY University training, which will equip staff with the professionalism and high-level customer service that each IGY destination is known for. Kenny Jones, MBE CMM and Executive Vice President Operations of IGY Marinas says, “Our marina staff is thoroughly instructed on everything from procedures and professionalism, to mooring and maintenance needs. Taught to measure details such as occupancy statistics, revenue generation and vessel trends, the staff leave IGY University with a sense of loyalty to the marina and its customers, making the program a truly unique gem in the hospitality and tourism industries.”

IGY have proudly brought on board a brand new destination that will only enhance its collection of luxury yachting destinations.