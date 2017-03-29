Marina Spotlight: Barefoot Cay Resort

Boutique Marina

Slip into the private, full-service, boutique Marina located at Barefoot Cay Resort. With approximately one thousand linear feet of dock space with side-tie moorage, 8 superyachts with up to a 9 foot draft are welcome, with space for 20 yachts in total. Offering additional moorage too for tying tenders, the high-quality amenities (from clearing customs to complete fuelling and restocking solutions) it’s a perfectly located and initimate Marina against an outstanding backdrop.

Bare-foot Lodgings

Perfect for a romantic escape or a family adventure, Barefoot Cay’s boutique resort has 9 bespoke accommodations set in the beachfront oasis of Roatan. From its residences at private cay, to its oceanview luxury lofts, enjoying a whimsical escape at waters-edge is an oasis waiting to be discovered.

Azure Adventure’s

Whether you’re an experienced diver or looking to snorkel Roatan’s mesmerizing barrier reef, you and your guests can enjoy bespoke itineraries as well as a PADI 5 Star Dive Center onsite Barefoot Cay Resort. Soak up the sights in a Cobra kayak, or stand-up paddle-board turquoise waters before taking on the azure, once again, by yacht.

Relax and Indulge

For a sensory escape, discover Barefoot Cay’s spa facilities, teaming skilled therapists rustic island ambience to deliver an array of treatments. Indulge in a Chocolate Body Buff or signature Massage a la Barefoot to close a day of underwater activities with revival and relaxation.

Dine at Dusk

For a dining spot with a difference and local dishes home to Roatan island, pool cabana offers breathtaking views of the cay and a mouth watering a la carte menu to match. Whether setting up your private dining spot or a charming picnic on the go, Barefoot Cay Resort & Marina the added touch you desire from any outstanding Marina resort.

To learn more about cruising Central America via superyacht and stopping over in Barefoot Cay Marina Resort for an idyllic escape, click here.