An Unrivalled Location

Located in the vibrant centre of the city, Marina Porto Antico has all the services and facilities required by both Captains, crew and even discerning guests. While prepared Captains and crew can find ship chandlers, provisioning companies and suppliers in the surrounding region; those looking for a more leisurely stay will find restaurants, supermarkets, bars and gyms close by.

The main train station is just a 10-minutes walk, connecting hubs such as Milan, Turin and Rome but also France and Switzerland. Further, the nearby highway entrance of Genoa-West gives the access to many famed Ligurian destinations such as Porto Venere, Cinque Terre, Portofino & Noli. Lakes Garda and Como, alongside Pisa, Florence are also within reach for a day-trip, while winter destinations for skiing put Marina Porto Antico at the heart of Italian exploration.

In addition, the proximity of Marina Porto Antico to the cargo shipping area also makes the harbour attractive to superyachts and vessels arriving from the Caribbean, U.S. and further afield to the Med for the summer season. When high season is over, the marina becomes a thriving centre for yachts waiting to navigate back to their home-ports.

A Safe Haven

Marina Porto Antico is located inside the Genoa port (the port is the town itself) which has a 20km long breakwater. This location is a very well protected harbour with no undertow but only high and low tides. With recent weather events causing damage to superyachts on the Ligurian Coast, it’s vital to know that here, yachts will be safe and sound.

A Hub of Activity

When the summer comes around and the season is in full swing, the surroundings of Marina Porto Antico become a centre for entertainment. From concerts to theatres, exhibitions to shows, from festivals to finger-food fests; every week you can check the program and find numerous events to fill your yachting calendar.

Similarly, the industry flock to Genoa each year for an integral industry event organised by the city: The Genoa Boat Show, this year running from 19th to 24th September. Each year, during the Boat Show week, Marina Porto Antico also celebrates the event organising a private party on the main dock with Ligurian food and wine specialties.